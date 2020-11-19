Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

