Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit