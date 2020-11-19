Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 135,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 275,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

MITO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The firm has a market cap of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

