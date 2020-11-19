Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

