Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,266 shares of company stock worth $47,230,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

