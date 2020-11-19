Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

