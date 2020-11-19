Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $218.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average of $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 88.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

