Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

NYSE:TPR opened at $27.98 on Monday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

