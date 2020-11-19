Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of TRVCF opened at $1.38 on Monday. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

