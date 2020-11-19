The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

NYSE GS opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

