The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,925.10 ($25.15).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. RELX PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83). The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,682.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,766.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.