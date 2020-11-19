The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,925.10 ($25.15).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. RELX PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83). The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,682.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,766.47.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

