The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $203,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 169.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 801,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of HD opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.16.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

