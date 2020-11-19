The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of HD opened at $269.83 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

