The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.
Shares of HD opened at $269.83 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
