The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

HD opened at $270.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.16.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

