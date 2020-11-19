The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 238 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of The Cooper Companies worth $99,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $329.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

