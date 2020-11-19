The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.97 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,506 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $71,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,900,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.