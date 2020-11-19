The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $100,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $733.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $724.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.