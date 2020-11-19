The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $80,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.