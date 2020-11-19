The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,666 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

