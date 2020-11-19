The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

