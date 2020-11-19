The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

