The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

