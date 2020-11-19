The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

