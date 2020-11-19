The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.
The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.