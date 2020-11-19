The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

