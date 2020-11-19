The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.
TJX opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.