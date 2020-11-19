The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $796.09 and last traded at $795.06. Approximately 1,153,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,681,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.91.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,363 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
