The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $796.09 and last traded at $795.06. Approximately 1,153,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,681,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.91.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,363 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

