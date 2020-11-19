Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 626 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.