Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 379 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $114.24 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

