Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

EMR stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.