Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $257.33 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

