Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

