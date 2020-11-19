Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Upgraded to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TOT opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,500. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,810,600. Insiders bought a total of 249,780 shares of company stock worth $554,702 in the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

