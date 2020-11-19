TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 4th

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

TRST opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $129,229 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

