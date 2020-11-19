United States Cellular’s (USM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USM. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of USM opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 349.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

