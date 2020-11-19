Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.20. 284,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 119,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,000 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.