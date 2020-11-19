Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,443 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.