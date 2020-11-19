Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.05. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

