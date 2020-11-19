Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 120.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,310,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,227,000 after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

