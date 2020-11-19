Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $137.68 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.