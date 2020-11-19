Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 6% Higher

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 616,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 463,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

