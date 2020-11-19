Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

WMT opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

