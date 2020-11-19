Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

WMT opened at $149.08 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

