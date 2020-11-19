Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.09 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

