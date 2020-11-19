Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

