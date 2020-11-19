Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Truist lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 352,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $44.19 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

