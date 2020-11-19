Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NASDAQ:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

ISR opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

