Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is ($0.95). Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

PSX stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $118.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

