Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $15.02 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.