Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.19 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 352,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

