Zacks: Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $129.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

