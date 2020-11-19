Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Isoray.

Isoray (NASDAQ:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ISR opened at $0.36 on Monday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

