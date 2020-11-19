Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit