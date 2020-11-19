Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

